"The US and some of the horrible, USA-hating people that represent us are the greatest threat to Western civilization today. These globalists want to squander all of America's strength, blood and treasure, chasing monsters and phantoms overseas while keeping us distracted from the havoc they're creating right here at home. These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed."

"I am ready to dismantle the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad while they turn us into a third world country, and a third world dictatorship, here at home."

The country has 'never been closer' to nuclear war, the former president claimed, in a video urging a ceasefire in Ukraine...in a video posted to his social media accounts on Thursday, declaring thatThe 2024 candidate warned that thehe said, arguing thatThe next order of business under a second Trump presidency would beTrump has long argued for European countries to shoulder more of the costs and responsibilities associated with the military bloc, and recently described the Ukraine conflict as a "vital concern for Europe, but not for the United States."Trump reassured his supporters:While the 45th president did not name any of the globalists or neocons who have ranked highly on his enemies list since taking office in 2016, he insisted that he alone knows "exactly what to do to get the job done."Trump is polling neck-and-neck for the Republican nomination with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet officially declared his 2024 candidacy.DeSantis recently told Fox News host Tucker Carlson thatOther presumed Republican candidates, including former UN envoy Nikki Haley and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, have embraced the Biden administration's bottomless aid to Kiev.