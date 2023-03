© Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

The mother of one 11-year-old has expressed outrage after her 11-year-old daughter was reportedly taught about both oral and anal sex by a drag queen while attending school.It comes after another boy in the school was allegedly given detention by the same drag queen after he publicly rejected his claim that there are 73 genders.According to a report by The Mail,Such lessons provided to children however are said to have been extremely graphic, with the educational facility reportedly being forced to suspend their sex education lessons after public outcry over the drag queen's actions.one mother, whose young daughter was reportedly taught by the drag queen, reportedly told The Mail.Although parents have expressed particular concern regarding the graphic content of the drag queen's lessons, controversy has also emerged regarding the ideological nature of the lessons, which reportedly taught various tenets of transgenderism to children as fact. According to The Telegraph,Both the boy and his parents have rejected this claim made by the school, however, insisting that he was just "simply expressing his own opinion"."As far as I'm concerned you can't change biology and I was amazed when I called the school to find out why my son had been given a detention," the mother of the boy said."The fact our children are not allowed to have their own view, in other words that there are only two genders is disgusting," she continued."There is absolutely no need to ram gender and pride down kids' throats and the more it's done then the more it just alienates the majority of parents and children," she went on to say.