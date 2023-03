© NurPhoto/Getty Images



"The document does not mean anything and amounts to opinions of the director of the preserve, not supported by legal arguments. How can we leave? We are responsible for this heritage that we have guarded for decades. And now we must leave it to its destroyers?"

"Has the State Department heard about this? This time they won't manage to 'not see' the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church."

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) was informed on Friday that itsThe church has refused, saying there are no legal grounds for the eviction.Founded in 1051, the Pechersk Lavra ('monastery of the caves') is considered the most prominent Orthodox Christian site in Ukraine.as a national historic preserve, and administered by the UOC under a 2013 agreement with the government.According to a memo from the Ministry of Culture, published by multiple Ukrainian outlets, a commission established by President Vladimir Zelensky's decree in December had determined that the UOC is in violation of the deal, and therefore must turn the monastery over by the end of March.however. Its head, Metropolitan Kliment, told the outlet Liga - as required by Zelensky's edicts -The current Ukrainian government has repeatedly accused its clergy of being "Russian sympathizers" and in December moved to re-evaluate the status of the Lavra.Kiev is currently favoring the "Orthodox Church of Ukraine" (OCU) - a non-canonical organization established by the government of President Pyotr Poroshenko after the US-backed coup in 2014. In January 2023, the government evicted the UOC from the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church, adjacent to the Lavra, and immediately gave permission to the OCU to hold a Christmas service there.Moscow has repeatedly condemned Zelensky's crackdown as persecution of Orthodox Christianity. Reacting to the announced eviction of the Lavra, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wondered on Friday whether the US would get involved.Its report on Ukraine in 2021 noted that US embassy officials had met with the OCU leadership, and reserved most of the criticism for Kiev's treatment of Jehovah's Witnesses.