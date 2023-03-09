mitch mcconnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been hospitalized in Washington, DC after a fall Wednesday night.

His spokesman David Popp told Fox News that McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a hotel and tripped.

According to a statement from McConnell's team, "This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."

The extent of his injuries, if any, is not yet known.