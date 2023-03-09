© Millennium Challenge Corporation



Dana Hyde, 55, was flying from Maryland to New England and suffered blunt-force injuries from violent turbulence.A former official in the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama White Houses died last Friday after the private business jet that the prominent Washington attorney was on experienced stability issues and encountered severe turbulence mid-flight.The National Transportation Safety Board has since started investigating "a reported trim issue that occurred prior to the in-flight upset" that affected the plane's altitude control and may have caused the instability.They flew on a Bombardier aircraft owned by the Kansas City-based rural broadband consulting firm Conexon, where Chambers is a partner, from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before the plane was diverted to Bradley international airport in Connecticut.She went on to become an associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.Most recently, she served as co-chairperson for the Aspen Partnership for an Inclusive Economy in 2020 and 2021."During her time with us, Dana was a brilliant and generous colleague who worked closely with programs across the organization to build partnerships and enhance our collective work," an Aspen spokesperson, Jon Purves, said in a statement. "The thoughts of our entire Aspen Institute community are with Dana's family and loved ones."Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration told pilots of 678 aircraft, including the Bombardier BD-100-1A10 flown last week, to take time to check the pitch trim before flights. Officials found multiple times in which the aircraft's nose turned downward after the plane climbed in the air.Plans are for Hyde's funeral to be in Israel, where Chambers said his wife worked and "fell in love with the country, the language, and the people"."Dana was the best person I ever knew," Chambers wrote in the email to Conexon associates. "She was a wonderful mother to our boys and she was accomplished professionally."She loved and was beloved."