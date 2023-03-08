© EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ



Over a million people in France went on strike Tuesday to protest against the government's unpopular pension reforms which would raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years.Some 320 demonstrations have been organized across France and police are expecting between 1.1 and 1.4 million people to take part.Schools have also been heavily impacted by the strikes, with the education ministry reporting thatTrade unions said Tuesday's "historic" mobilization - the sixth day of strikes and protests since the reforms were announced in January - was the largest in 40 years.When asked how long the industrial action would go on for, the union head said this was not for him to decide but for the workers of each company to agree on.He added that the government was responsible for the strikes after it ignored "91% of workers" who had already rejected the bill.Speaking to reporters at the front of a march in Paris, the secretary general of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, said the nationwide strike had achieved "what we wanted, to bring France to a standstill," predicting that "the strikes are going to become generalized in many sectors."For the CGT leader, the "success" of the strike means the movement has found "another gear" in its efforts to force president Emmanuel Macron to abandon his pension reform plans, warning that a failure of the government to withdraw the proposal "would only set a powder keg on fire."Macron made pension reforms a key element of his electoral campaign and although he did not succeed in making the changes during his first term, the bill is now going through parliament.