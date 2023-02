© AFP



"Today, I introduced the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act to halt efforts of unelected bureaucrats in Washington, DC from stripping Americans of their right to financial privacy. Any digital version of the dollar must uphold our American values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free market competitiveness. Anything less opens the door to the development of a dangerous surveillance tool."

"After all, America remains a technological leader not because we force innovations to adopt our values under regulatory duress, but because we allow technology that holds these values at their core to flourish."

"And, why do they want to do that? Because eventually, they want to be able to decide which transactions to approve and disapprove of. You know, that's what it's ultimately all about."

"CBDC was expressly designed to deny its users the basic ownership of their money and to install the State at the mediating center of every transaction."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Wednesday introduced legislation to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which he and others say could surveil Americans' financial activity.Emmer, a staunch cryptocurrency advocate, wrote Emmer said thatCBDCs are digital versions of national fiat currencies that operate on private blockchains.He noted:Emmer said that Reps. French Hill (R-AR), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mike Flood (R-NE), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Young Kim (R-CA), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) cosponsored the bill.The Fed has said it is "exploring the potential benefits and risks of CBDCs from a variety of angles," which includes research and experimentation.Many countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and China are exploring how to use a CBDC. Nigeria has been using a digital version of its currency since 2021.House and Senate Republicans called on the U.S. Olympic Committee to bar athletes from using the digital yuan during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, citing that the Chinese CBDC would lead to increased surveillance of American athletes.Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that at a Club for Growth tech symposium she sponsored theMany Biden nominees and Democrat lawmakers have pushed for the creation of an American CBDC.Biden's failed nominee for the Comptroller of the Currency, advocated for the creation of a CBDCA former senior government official told Breitbart News in November 2021,He also said:Omarova even appeared to blame the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for digitizing finance and wresting control of Americans' money from the government.She wrote in "Technology v. Technology: Fintech as a Regulatory Challenge" thatSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who is highly critical of the cryptocurrency industry, in April 2022 called for the government to create a CBDC.