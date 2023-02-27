© RIA News/Russian Foreign Ministry



"Until recently, a couple of years ago, the external conditions that we needed for development were determined not by us, but by the Western minority. Therefore, we will no longer rely on someone when it comes to creating the external conditions for the development that we need."

Western political leaders will no longer have the power to dictate terms to Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. Speaking with the heads of the ministry's regional offices, the diplomat stressed thatHe added that all the foreign policy initiatives promoted by the so-called "golden billion" group serve the sole purpose of making sure that the world lives by rules that allow Western elites to continue their colonial policies and live at the expense of others.Lavrov also pledged that Russia will not follow in the footsteps of the "selfish" West, and will take into account the interests of other independent states.According to the diplomat,but stressed that these conditions must also reflect "the consensus of all independent states" and fully comply with the principles of the UN Charter, which have been "repeatedly violated by our former Western colleagues."During the meeting, Lavrov also noted thatThe diplomat noted that the countries wishing to join the alliances, such as Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia, Argentina, Mexico and several African nations, "play a very prominent role in their regions."avrov observed, adding that the opposite has happened, with independent countries now uniting with other like-minded states