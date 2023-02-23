NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE, GIBS/Worldview, and the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)

Cyclone Freddy made landfall in south-eastern Madagascar on Tuesday, leaving at least four people dead and destruction in its path, as winds of up to 112 mph lashed the island nation. Waves of nearly 8 metres brought flooding to parts of the country, with the storm forcing more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.