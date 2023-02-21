A newborn baby has died in hospital from horrific head injuries after being viciously attacked by her family's two dogs.Two Rottweiler-type dogs got a hold of the five-week-old baby girl at the family home in Moruya, on NSW's far south coast, on Saturday night around 10.40pm.NSW Ambulance paramedics confirmed to Daily Mail Australia they were called to the home following reports a baby had been attacked by dogs.However upon arriving at 10.45pm they were told the baby had already been rushed to Moruya Hospital by private car.The baby died there shortly after midnight.Two Rottweiler-type dogs, which lived at the home, have since been seized by Eurobodalla Shire Council.A spokeswoman confirmed the dogs were seized by council rangers but was unable to comment further due to the ongoing police investigation.The spokeswoman could not confirm if the dogs have been euthanised, which is standard practice following a fatal dog attack.The local Animal Welfare League branch had no knowledge of the incident.A NSW Police investigation has been launched into exactly what happened at the home and a police spokesman said the Force could not provide any further comment.The tragedy comes three months after toddler Jyedon Pollard, 2, was killed after he was mauled by a Rottweiler and a cattle dog owned by motel staff while staying at Cowra's Country Gardens Motor Inn in the NSW central-west.Of the more than 3350 dog attacks were reported across NSW council in 2022, at least 115 involved Rottweilers.