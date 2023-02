© Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images



"Israel takes the incident in which the Deputy Director for Africa Ambassador Sharon Bar-li was removed from the African Union Hall despite her status as an accredited observer with access badges very seriously.



"It is sad to see that the African Union has been taken hostage by a small number of extremist countries such as Algeria and South Africa, driven by hatred and controlled by Iran. We call on African countries to stand against these actions that harm the organization of the African Union itself and the entire continent."

Israel in the African Union

The Deputy Director for Africa at the Foreign Ministry Sharon Bar-li and the other members of the Israeli delegation were expelled from the African Union conference hall in Addis Ababa, where Israel was participating as an observer , on Saturday morning.A senior official at the Foreign Ministry said that the delegation members learned thatwere behind the move.Foreign Minister spokesperson Lior Hair responded to the incident, saying:Ebba Kalondo, the spokesperson for the African Union's commission chairman, saidthe official who was expected.to remove the diplomat, sayingClayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy in South Africa's department of international relations, told Reuters.The Algerian delegation at the summit was not immediately available for comment.Israel was granted observer status in the African Union in July 2021, after losing its status in 2002 following pressure from former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.Israel holds formal relations with 46 African nations - all members of the African Union. In recent years, relations were renewed with Guinea and Chad, who cut their diplomatic ties to Israel in 1967 and 1972 respectively, with Chad opening an embassy in Ramat Gan earlier this month.