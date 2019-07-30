But all is not lost

For years, Kenya has served as Israel's gateway to Africa. Israel has been using the strong political, economic and security relations between the two states as a wayUnfortunately, Israel's strategy seems, at least on the surface, to be succeeding - Africa's historically vocal support for the Palestinian struggle on the international arena is dwindling.The continent's rapprochement with Israel is unfortunate, because,- the ideology behind Israel's establishment on the ruins of Palestine. If Africa succumbs to Israeli enticement and pressure to fully embrace the Zionist state, the Palestinian people would lose a treasured partner in their struggle for freedom and human rights.Last month, I visited Kenya's capital city Nairobi to partake in discussions with the country's journalists, intellectuals, human rights activists and ordinary citizens in an effort to counter some of the propaganda inflicted by Israel's hasbara machine in recent years. Keeping Israel's success in penetrating various layers of the Kenyan society in mind, I also wanted to explore whether there is still some potential for solidarity.I was pleasantly surprised at the end of my visit, as I discovered thatAccording to Israeli political analyst Pinhas Anbari,"When Europe openly expressed its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state," Anbara said, "Israel made a strategic decision to focus on Africa."But the EU's support for a Palestinian state and occasional criticism of the illegal Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories was not the only reason behind Israel's decision to turn its face towards Africa.Most African countries, - like most countries in the global south -further contributing to Israel's sense of isolation on the international stage.in Israeli international affairs - "winning back" because Africa has not always been hostile to Israel and Zionism.Ghana officially recognised Israel in 1956, just eight years after its inception, and started a trend that continued amongst African countries for years to come. By the early 1970s, Israel had established a strong position for itself on the continent. On the eve of the 1973 Israeli-Arab war, Israel had full diplomatic ties with 33 African countries.Back then, Arab countries, under Egyptian leadership, functioned, to some extent, with a unified political strategy. And when African countries had to choose between Israel, a country born out of Western colonial intrigues, and the Arabs, who suffered at the hands of Western colonialism as much as Africa did,One after the other, African countries began severing their ties with Israel.Then the continent's solidarity with Palestine went even further.- the precursor to the African Union - in its 12th ordinary session held in Kampala in 1975,That very resolution was cited inadopted in November of that same year,Resolution 3379 remained in effect until it was revoked by the Assembly under intense American pressure in 1991.It was in those years that the US-sponsored peace process gained serious momentum, becoming theWith many meetings and handshakes between beaming Israeli and Palestinian officials featuring regularly in news media, many African nations bought into the illusion that a lasting peace was finally at hand.As Palestinians lost more land under Oslo, Israel gained many new vital allies in Africa and all over the world.Yet Israel's full-fledged "scramble for Africa" - as a political ally, economic partner and a client for its "security" and weapons technologies - didn't fully manifest until recently.After spending some time in Nairobi, where he attended the Israel-Kenya Economic Forum alongside hundreds of Israeli and Kenyan business leaders, he moved on to Uganda, where he met leaders from other African countries including South Sudan, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Tanzania. Within the same month, Israel announced the renewal of diplomatic ties between Israel and Guinea.More high-level visits to Africa and triumphant announcements about new joint economic ventures and investments followed. However, diplomatic and economic efforts to win over Africa soon proved insufficient for Israel's prime minister. So, he succumbed toheld in the Liberian capital, Monrovia. "Africa and Israel share a natural affinity," Netanyahu claimed in his speech. "We have, in many ways, similar histories. Your nations toiled under foreign rule. You experienced horrific wars and slaughters. This is very much our history." With these words, Netanyahu attempted not only to cover the ugly face of Zionist colonialism and deceive Africans, but also rob Palestinians of their history.Despite Netanyahu's blatant lies about "similar histories",In January this year, for example,As it tried to establish itself as a partner to African nations, Israel did make some contributions that benefited Africans, such asWhen, for example, in December 2016,which condemned the construction of illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Netanyahu recalled Israel's ambassador to Dakar andThe projects had previously been "widely promoted as a major part of Israel's contribution to the 'fight against poverty in Africa'.when they failed to give blind support to Israel in international forums, it also used this new relationship toAfrican countries such as Chad, Niger, Mali, Nigeria, and Cameroon, among others, became clients of Israel's "counterterrorism" technologies, the same deadly tools that are actively used to suppress Palestinians in their ongoing struggle for freedom.And all this as Israel continues to champion the same racist, colonial mindset that enslaved and subjugated Africa for hundreds of years. This fact seems to have escaped African leaders who are lining up to receive Israeli handouts and support in their precarious "war on terror".also seems of no consequence to the growing Israel fan club in Africa.Many African governments, including those of Muslim-majority nations, are"Israel is making inroads into the Islamic world," said Netanyahu during the first visit by an Israeli leader to Chad's capital, Ndjamena, on January 20, 2019. "We are making history and we are turning Israel into a rising global power."Palestinians and Arabs, of course, share some of the blame in all of this for abandoning their African allies in a fruitless chase after US-Western promises of a peace that never actualized. Arab politics have massively shifted since the mid-1970s.regarding Africa or anywhere else,The Bahrain economic conference, held in Manama on June 25-26, was the latest case in point.The Palestinian leadership has itself shifted its political focus away from the global south, especially since the signing of the Oslo Accords. For decades, Africa mattered little in the limited and self-serving calculations of the Palestinian Authority. For the PA, only Washington, London, Madrid, Oslo and Paris carried any geopolitical importance - a deplorable political blunder on all accounts. ButYet, despite its many successes in luring African governments to its web of allies, Israel has failed to tap into the hearts of ordinary Africans who still view the Palestinian fight for justice and freedom as an extension of their own struggle for democracy, equality and human rights.True, Israel has won the support of some of Africa's ruling classes, butwho remain on the side of Palestinians. Throughout my 10-day visit to their country, Kenyans from all walks of life showed me their support for Palestine in the most uplifting, authentic and natural ways.In Nairobi, students, academics and human rights activists relate to the Palestinian people not as sympathetic outside observers of their struggle, but as their partners in a collective battle for justice, freedom and rights. Kenya's bloody fight against British colonialism, its proud liberation war and its numerous sacrifices to win its freedom are almost a mirror image of the ongoing Palestinian struggle against another colonial and racist enemy.Palestine will always be close to the heart of all Africans because of the painful, proud history of colonialism and resistance that we share. With that in mind,This would be a moral injustice that must not be allowed to prevail.