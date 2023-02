NewsReal on Facebook

Following the 'high' of UFO-balloon-gate, US imperial policy returned to Earth this week as Western leaders paraded their psychotic embrace of global hegemony at the annual Munich Security Conference (MSC).This time last year, the annual pow-wow ended with Zelensky floating the idea of Kiev acquiring nuclear weapons, at which point Russia declared its recognition of the breakaway Donbass republics and launched a 'special military operation' to 'denazify' Ukraine.Statements made by Western leaders at MSC 2023 - by the British PM in particular - suggest the Anglo-Americans remain committed to fighting to the last Ukrainian to achieve 'existential victory' over Russia - and if that requires upending civilization and causing suffering on a gargantuan scale, then so be it.01:32:42— 63.7 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble Odysee and VK