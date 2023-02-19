rishi sunak kamala harris newsreal munich
Following the 'high' of UFO-balloon-gate, US imperial policy returned to Earth this week as Western leaders paraded their psychotic embrace of global hegemony at the annual Munich Security Conference (MSC).

This time last year, the annual pow-wow ended with Zelensky floating the idea of Kiev acquiring nuclear weapons, at which point Russia declared its recognition of the breakaway Donbass republics and launched a 'special military operation' to 'denazify' Ukraine.

Statements made by Western leaders at MSC 2023 - by the British PM in particular - suggest the Anglo-Americans remain committed to fighting to the last Ukrainian to achieve 'existential victory' over Russia - and if that requires upending civilization and causing suffering on a gargantuan scale, then so be it.


