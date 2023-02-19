mmmmmmm
Three dolphins died Saturday after becoming stranded in shallow water off Sandy Hook, the latest large marine mammals to wash up dead at the Jersey Shore this winter.

The dolphins were spotted floundering in the water shortly after 11 a.m.. and a call went out to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. As a small crowd gathered, a rescue team headed up the Garden State Parkway and volunteers headed to Sandy Hook to keep onlookers away from the dolphins, who were thrashing around in the water close to the shoreline.

Video posted to Twitter by photographer Matthew Renk showed the animals struggling in the surf.