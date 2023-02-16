Why it matters: Sturgeon has been a champion of the Scottish independence movement.
- The departure makes her the second high-profile female leader in the world to announce a resignation in recent weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last month that she would be stepping down as leader on Feb. 7, citing burnout as one of the impetuses for the decision.
- In her announcement, made from her official residence in Edinburgh, Sturgeon stressed that her decision was not made due to "short-term issues" but rather that she had been "wrestling" with the move for several weeks.
- "The nature and form of modern political discourse means there is a much greater intensity — dare I say it brutality — to life as a politician than in years gone by."
Comment: She should know: Scotland's former First Minister details 'malicious plan' launched against him by Nicola Sturgeon's husband & former SNP allies
State of play: Sturgeon said she has directed the Scottish National Party's national secretary to commence the process of picking a new party leader and that she will remain in the role until her successor is chosen.
- "I could go on for another few months, six months, a year maybe, but I know as time passed, I would have less and less energy to give to the job," Sturgeon said. "I owe it to the country to say it now."
Comment: The similarities of the above comment with the departure speech of the widely despised PM of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, are notable. Ardern's exit speech led many to conclude that she had little say in the matter.
"I believe I have led this country closer to independence," she said, adding that Scotland was "in the final phase" of achieving that goal.
Ardern said something very similar. Hmmm... wonder who wrote the script for them.