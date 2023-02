© AFP via Getty



The row between former Pink Floyd bandmates is deepening after Roger Waters claimed that Ukraine is 'run by Nazis' and is 'not really a country' just days after David Gilmour echoed accusations that he is 'antisemitic'.Gilmour's wife Polly Samson, 60, had made a series of claims about Waters labelling him 'antisemitic to (his) rotten core' as well as a 'Putin apologist' - in a post which was retweeted by her partner.The two former bandmates have been arguing for 40 years since Waters left the band, which has sold more than 250 million records, in 1985.In a further broadside, Waters announced he had secretly re-recorded 1973's iconic The Dark Side of the Moon album, saying that he can do whatever he wishes with it as 'it's my project and I wrote it.'The 79-year-old was invited to address the 15-member council by Moscow.Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, responded with a reference to a Pink Floyd song: 'How sad for his former fans to see him accepting the role of just a brick in the wall, a wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda.'The Pink Floyd co-founder has rebuffed claims of anti-Semitism made online by Polly Samson, the wife of ex-bandmate Gilmour.Samson, 60, made the series of claims about Waters seemingly in response to an article he had shared concerning Israel - labelling him 'antisemitic to (his) rotten core' as well as a 'Putin apologist'. Gilmour supported his wife's accusations on social media.In response, Waters called the claims 'wildly inaccurate' and 'incendiary', adding that he is 'taking advice on his position'.The musician had recently given an interview to German magazine Berliner Zeitung where he denounced claims he was an anti-Semite.Sharing the article on Twitter , the musician wrote: 'The Truth Will Set Us Free.Tensions between the former bandmates have been simmering for years, something Waters touched on while speaking to the Telegraph.Announcing he had secretly re-recorded 1973's iconic The Dark Side of the Moon album, Waters is adamant he can do whatever he wishes with it as 'it's [his] project and [he] wrote it'.He also criticised Gilmour as a man with 'nothing to say' who wasn't an 'artist'.Waters founded Pink Floyd in 1965 alongside Syd Barrett (guitar, lead vocals), Nick Mason (drums) and Richard Wright (keyboards, vocals).Gilmour joined the band two years later in 1967, and Barrett left the following year due to mental health problems.MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Waters for comment.