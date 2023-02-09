Gilmour's wife Polly Samson, 60, had made a series of claims about Waters labelling him 'antisemitic to (his) rotten core' as well as a 'Putin apologist' - in a post which was retweeted by her partner.
Waters rebuffed the claims, which he called 'wildly inaccurate' and 'incendiary', adding that he is 'taking advice on his position'.
The two former bandmates have been arguing for 40 years since Waters left the band, which has sold more than 250 million records, in 1985.
In a further broadside, Waters announced he had secretly re-recorded 1973's iconic The Dark Side of the Moon album, saying that he can do whatever he wishes with it as 'it's my project and I wrote it.'
It came as Waters, a co-founder of Pink Floyd, was denounced by Ukraine yesterday after he told the United Nations Security Council that Russia's invasion was 'not unprovoked'.
The 79-year-old was invited to address the 15-member council by Moscow.
'The invasion was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,' he said via video, adding: 'Also, the invasion was not unprovoked. I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms.'
Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, responded with a reference to a Pink Floyd song: 'How sad for his former fans to see him accepting the role of just a brick in the wall, a wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda.'
Commenting on the Ukraine conflict, Waters told The Telegraph that in his view the idea Russia's invasion was unprovoked is 'f***ing insane' before claiming that 'Nazis are in control' of Ukraine's government.
Referencing an earlier article he had written on the subject, Waters said in his view some criticisms of Putin were unfair: 'I wrote about three months ago calling Vladimir Putin a gangster... That may have been unfair. It may be that he's leading his country to the benefit of all of the people of Russia.'
He also labelled Ukraine as a 'deeply divided' country that 'is not really a country at all' and more of a 'patchy vague experiment'.
The Pink Floyd co-founder has rebuffed claims of anti-Semitism made online by Polly Samson, the wife of ex-bandmate Gilmour.
Samson, 60, made the series of claims about Waters seemingly in response to an article he had shared concerning Israel - labelling him 'antisemitic to (his) rotten core' as well as a 'Putin apologist'. Gilmour supported his wife's accusations on social media.
In response, Waters called the claims 'wildly inaccurate' and 'incendiary', adding that he is 'taking advice on his position'.
The musician had recently given an interview to German magazine Berliner Zeitung where he denounced claims he was an anti-Semite.
Sharing the article on Twitter, the musician wrote: 'The Truth Will Set Us Free.
'Against the backdrop of the outrageous and despicable smear campaign by the Israeli lobby to denounce me as an anti-Semite which I am not, never have been and never will be.'
In the piece, Waters claimed that Israel was engaged in 'genocide' and compared events to the way Great Britain behaved 'during our colonial period'.
He said: 'We believed ourselves to be inherently superior to the indigenous people, just as the Israelis do in Palestine. Well, we weren't and neither are the Israeli Jews.'
Tensions between the former bandmates have been simmering for years, something Waters touched on while speaking to the Telegraph.
Announcing he had secretly re-recorded 1973's iconic The Dark Side of the Moon album, Waters is adamant he can do whatever he wishes with it as 'it's [his] project and [he] wrote it'.
He also criticised Gilmour as a man with 'nothing to say' who wasn't an 'artist'.
Waters founded Pink Floyd in 1965 alongside Syd Barrett (guitar, lead vocals), Nick Mason (drums) and Richard Wright (keyboards, vocals).
Gilmour joined the band two years later in 1967, and Barrett left the following year due to mental health problems.
