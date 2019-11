© Reuters / Carlo Allegri

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has blasted a New York court for extending human rights lawyer Steven Donziger's house arrest. Donziger had won a landmark lawsuit against oil firm Chevron, but is accused of fraud and bribery.Speaking on Tuesday after a Manhattan court extended Donziger's house arrest,Judge Preska deemed Donziger a flight risk and extended his house arrest, even though his passport had already been confiscated by the government.A college classmate of Barack Obama, Steven Donziger's career has taken some twists on its way first to international stardom, and then to disbarment and house arrest.Donziger won. In 2011, an Ecuadorian judge ruled against Chevron, ordering the petro-giant to pay $18 billion in damages, later reduced to $9.5 billion. Any jubilation was short lived, however. Chevron alleged that Donziger bribed judges and ghostwrote the judgment against it, and countersued the liberal lawyer, citing anti-racketeering law more commonly used to prosecute criminal organizations.US District Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed, calling Donziger's conduct "criminal" in 2014, but the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to prosecute.Undeterred, Kaplan appointed a private counsel to lead the case against Donziger in July, ordered Donziger to pay Chevron's attorney's fees, and drafted contempt charges against the lawyer, who has been under house arrest since. The contempt charges include refusal to turn over his laptop and communication records to Chevron, to aid the firm in collecting cash from Donziger.As for whether Donziger's case is an 'us and them' story of big oil and the courts working in cahoots, or whether the lawyer is a fraudster and extortionist getting his comeuppance largely depends on where one's sympathies lie. Keeping with his classic song title, Waters has stuck to the 'us and them' side.