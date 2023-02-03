The root cause of the conflict in Ukraine is linked to Washington's belief that the US is exceptional and the contention that this supposedly justifies its dominance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.Speaking during an interview with Russian television on Thursday, the top diplomat urged people to "dig deeper" in their analysis of the confrontation. American officials believe the US is "an exceptional nation, unlike any other in the world," and that it has a duty to lead, because otherwise "there will be chaos."Lavrov cited an opinion piece by Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Joe Biden, which was published in The Atlantic magazine in 2019.Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February last year, citing NATO's creeping expansion into its neighbor and Kiev's failure to implement an EU-mediated roadmap to peace.The US claimed that the move was an act of "unprovoked aggression" and pledged to support Kiev with arms, money and other forms of assistance "for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia strategically. Lavrov called the conflict a proxy war waged against it by Washington and its allies to preserve Western dominance.