"an extraordinary number of deaths"

Last week, calls were made in the British House of Commons for an investigation into why death rates in the UK are increasing.

A spike in the number of deaths in recent weeks has disrupted funeral arrangements and put mortuaries under unprecedented stress.An Irish Examiner analysis ofThe figure isThe death rate in Cork has been so high in the last two months that"Between the 19th of December and the 3rd of January, over 100 deaths were reported to my office," Philip Comyn, coroner for Cork city, told the Irish Examiner., surpassing even the busiest period during the Covid-19 pandemic."The mortuary [at Cork University Hospital] had so many bodies it couldn't take any more and the other Cork hospitals held onto their bodies overnight."Ivan Perry, of UCC School of Epidemiology and Public Health, said flu and other respiratory illnesses may be the reason for the alarming spike in deaths."It could also be that people are slightly more vulnerable post-Covid because there is a post-Covid elevated risk of heart disease for example, so that could be contributing to it as well."An analysis of rip.ie shows there were 1,092 deaths in Cork aloneDeath notices were at 1,007 in the December 2020 to January 2021 period, with numbers as low as 786 for the same period up to January 2019.Mr Comyn said. He said Dr Margot Bolster, the assistant State pathologist, and mortuary staff "started work at 6am, including Saturdays, to clear the backlog".Mayo coroner Patrick O'Connor also notedhe said.And these are only post-mortems where there is a sudden death or exceptional circumstances. The reality is that the numbers [of deaths] are much higher."It is putting greater strain on frontline services — the doctors, the morticians, the pathologists, and indeed the coroners."Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Willie O'Dea said heHe said wakes and removals were disrupted, often taking place during the day because the high number of deaths meant there was not enough time in the evenings to accommodate everyone.Aontú's Peadar Tóibín is calling for an investigation into the unexplained rise in death rates.He highlighted the closure of some critical health and screening services during Covid-19 and said any link with current death rates should be explored.Some 17,381 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the seven days to January 13 —, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.