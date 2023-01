© Yui Mok/PALarry Elliott and Phillip Inman

Britain's economy will have the worst performance of all G7 economies even sinking below Russia In its latest update, the International Monetary Fund ( IMF , predicting a contraction of 0.6 per cent against the 0.3 per cent growth pencilled in last October.The grim outlook for the year ahead puts the UK far behind counterparts in the G7 and the only country - across advanced and emerging economies - expected to suffer a year of declining GDP.The IMF forecast leaves the UK economy, with both countries expected to see modest growth this year.Since Russia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine it has been the subject of tranches of sanctions from the West. In the UK alone, sanctions against Russia topped £18bn for the first time as financial restrictions on Kremlin banks and oligarchs have been tightened.The expectation of recession for the UK comesAmong the other G7 nations, the IMF's 2023 GDP predictions show growth of 1.4 per cent in the US, 0.1 per cent in Germany, 0.7 per cent in France, 0.6 per cent in Italy, 1.8 per cent in Japan and 1.5 per cent in Canada.The IMF saidIt follows efforts by chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week to talk up UK growth prospects in his first major speech in the post, declaring that "declinism about Britain was wrong in the past and it is wrong today".Responding to the IMF figures, Labour 's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves MP, said there were too many signs that Britain was "lagging behind our peers".Ms Reeves said: "The government should be doing all it can to make our economy stronger and to get it growing. It is the only way that we can move beyondHowever, Tory minister Richard Holden poured scorn on IMF analysis - saying the UK could "beat" the international body's forecast. Asked if Britain could prove the IMF wrong, he told Sky News: "I think so.""It's a forecast - it's not what has happened," Mr Holden told Times Radio. "They've been wrong in the past couple of years. I think Britain can beat those predictions. The proof will be in the pudding."The IMF did nudge up its outlook for UK growth in 2024 to 0.9 per cent, up from the 0.6 per cent expansion previously forecast.The body also offered a chink of light in the otherwise gloomy economic update, predicting that the global slowdown will be shallower than first feared.and 4.3 per cent in 2024 as interest rate hikes by central banks begin to cool demand and slow price rises.But itIt said:"The accelerated pace of rate increases by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank is tightening financial conditions and cooling demand in the housing sector and beyond."Chief economist for the IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, explained there were three primary factors motivating the UK's economic outlook.He said: "First, there is exposure to. There is a larger share of energy that is coming from natural gas, with a higher pass-through to final consumers.This is a situation where you have a very, very tight labour market but you have an economy that has not re-absorbed into employment as many people as it had before. That means"The third is that there is a very sharp monetary tightening because inflation has been very elevated, that's a side effect of this high pass-through of energy prices.in this coming year at 8.2 per cent (so) the Bank of England has started tightening., it feeds into the mortgage rates that mortgage holders are paying, and that is also weighing down economic activity."Mr Hunt said: "The governor of the Bank of England recently said that any UK recession this year is likely to be shallower than previously predicted, however these figures confirm we are not immune to the pressures hitting nearly all advanced economies."Short-term challenges should not obscure our long-term prospects - the UK outperformed many forecasts last year, and if we stick to our plan to halve inflation, the UK is still predicted to grow faster than Germany and Japan over the coming years."