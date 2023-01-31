© Getty Images/SrdjanPav

Russian troops have obtained over 20,000 documents pertaining to American biological research programs in Ukraine since the start of Moscow's military operation, the country's Defense Ministry announced on Monday.The most recent trove brought to light a number of key players in these projects who had previously "remained in the shadows," according to the commander of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.The ministry had previously published the names of people connected to the biolabs, which included representatives of the US Democratic Party, Defense Department officials, and Pentagon contractors.The ministry provided the names of six more people believed to have also been involved in US bioresearch in Ukraine.In his statement, Kirillov noted that Russia's decisive actions in Ukraine have already effectively stopped Washington's bioweapons research projects in the country. However, he cautioned that the US is now actively working to transfer the unfinished research to countries in Central Asia and Eastern Europe.