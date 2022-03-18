As Dilyana points out, the biolabs are strategically placed on the borders of Russia, Iran and China, the perceived "enemies" of the West and a threat to US unipolarity.
The creation of these programs in these countries also circumvents the 1972 Geneva Convention on the prohibition of development and production , stockpiling of bio and chemical weapons ratified by the US in 1973.
We cover Dilyana's four year investigation into the Pentagon projects including her on the ground report in Tblisi, Georgia. While many people are dismissing the existence of these labs as "Russian fearmongering" Dilyana explains why these clandestine, protected programs are a threat to all of us.
WARNING: Some distressing information regarding the atrocities committed against Bulgarian nationals who refused to join the ranks of the Ukrainian fascist brigades to ethnically cleanse Lugansk and Donetsk for the last eight years.
Link to Dilyana's website: dilyana.bg/
Comment: Dilyana Gaytandzhieva has been sounding the alarm on undocumented biological research facilities for years, along with tracking illegal arms sales around the world. A brave, intrepid reporter of the old school.