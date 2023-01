Deputy Prosecutor General Oleskiy Symonenko

Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Ivan Lukeryu

Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Vyacheslav Negoda

Deputy Minister for Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenk

And the regional governors of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Sumy and Kherson

An exposé from the Ukrainian news website ZN.UA revealed last week that the defense ministry purchased overpriced food supplies for its troops. For instance, the ministry bought eggs at 17 hryvnias per piece, while the average price of an egg in Kyiv is around 7 hryvnias. According to ZN.UA, a contract for food procurement for soldiers in 2023 amounted to 13.16 billion hryvnias (€328 million).

"Transparency International ranked Ukraine 122 out of 180 in its corruption ranking for 2021," the AFP now writes (the second most corrupt in Europe , with Russia the most at 136.)

The Ukrainian government on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of multiple high ranking officials amid large-scale corruption allegations, in what's being called the biggest mass resignation and graft scandal since the Russian invasion began.after a huge political shake-up over allegations and probes into cases ranging from bribery, to mismanagement of aid funds for purchasing food, to embezzlement, to driving expensive cars while common people suffer under wartime conditions.In reference to the announcement by a senior government official, Oleg Nemchinov, international reports detail the following list And separately , "the defense ministry had earlier announced the resignation of deputy minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, whoIn this case regarding the food contracts, Shapovalov is accused of signing a deal with an unknown, shady firm. In his role as deputy defense minister, his is the most notable and visible resignation. Crucially he would have had no small part in overseeing the billions of dollars flowing from the pockets of US and European taxpayers as authorized defense aid.While the defense ministry is still trying to downplay it as a "technical error" - Politico reviews of the details to the scandal This is two to three times higher than current rates for such food items, reports say. Shapovalov's resignation letter indicated he's stepping down so as "not to pose a threat to the stable supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a result of a campaign of accusations related to the purchase of food services."There's also deputy head of the Zelensky administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who stands accused of living a lavish wartime lifestyle. Many current mainstream media reports on Tuesday are burying some of the key verified details. For example, BBC writes simply that "Tymoshenko was implicated in several scandals during his tenure, including in October last year when he was accused of using a car donated to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes."ButBelow are photos published by The New Voice of Ukraine, republished in Yahoo News, in early December of last year, showing Tymoshenko frequently behind the wheel of a shiny new Porsche Taycan...One outlet published a photo series entitled Not the "martial law" of Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's Office of the President.US taxpayer dollars at work in Ukraine...As another example of Western MSM seeking to downplay or soften this latest wave of graft-related forced resignations, the AFP writes, "Ukraine has long suffered endemic corruption, including among the political elite, but efforts to stamp out graft have been overshadowed by Moscow's full-scale war that began in February." And yet officials like Tymoshenko were spotted around Kiev and oligarchs' neighborhoods driving luxury sports cars for months throughout the war.Additionally, there's this laughable and embarrassing line out of the AFP report: "Kyiv's Western allies, who have allocated billions of dollars in financial and military support, have been pushing for anti-corruption reforms for years, sometimes as a precondition for aid."From a government supposedly "pushing anti-corruption reforms for years" toto now this from within the heart of the Zelensky administration:It doesn't stop at posh and expensive cars, but the controversy hasas Ukrainians suffer the deprivations of war at home. "The departure of Symonenko, a deputy prosecutor general, comes after media reports thatJust prior to the wave of resignations,would have also been directly involved in overseeing how billions of dollars in Western humanitarian and infrastructure assistance gets doled out.Commenting on this, mainstream media is now belatedly acknowledging a fact that's long been well-known , but which would get a person 'canceled' in public discourse if they dared pointed it out:And now Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is under scrutiny related to the growing probe and scandal. Meanwhile, as news of the widening scandal hits world headlines...