In an apparent last-ditch effort to thwart Russian forces sweeping across Ukraine, the Anglo-Americans are putting enormous pressure on Germany to greenlight the delivery of thousands of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to the 'war theater' they created. Faced with the prospect of the Russian army destroying German tanks en masse, for the second time in 80 years, will Germany cave and repeat history?

Meanwhile, the 'globalist elite' are meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for this year's World Economic Forum, where its representatives and prestigious guests are doing everything possible to validate ordinary people's suspicions that 'the globalists' are megalomaniacs.


