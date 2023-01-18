© Office of the President of Ukraine



Oleksiy Arestovych, a freelance adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, said he had written a letter of resignation."I have written a letter of resignation. I want to show an example of civilized behavior: a fundamental mistake, so I resign," Arestovych wrote on his Facebook page.Arestovych also wrote below the comments of users on the decision: "Last time I resigned, a month and a half later the war broke out. Let's see what happens this time."There has been no reaction from the President's Office on this issue so far.On January 14, when Russian troops launched another massive strike in Ukraine, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro. The military says it was an X-22 cruise missile fired from a Tu-22 bomber from the Kursk region of Russia. The authorities assume that the Russian military was aiming at the Naddnipryanska thermal power plant and hit the house, killing more than 40 people.On the same day, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Presidential Administration, said on the YouTube channel of lawyer Mark Feigin that the missile was probably shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. This message was replicated by many Russian media outlets.Arestovych later said he was tired when he said this. The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that Ukrainian air defense currently does not have the technical capability to shoot down this type of missile.