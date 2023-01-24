A seven-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a pack of four dogs in Fort Hall on Saturday.The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner confirms the boy was attacked at his home. Danner said the boy's mother tried to fend off the dogs, but she also was mauled.They both were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where the seven-year-old was pronounced dead.His mother did survive after emergency surgery and remains in the hospital.Police report the dogs were Rottweiller and mixed breeds that lived in another house on the property.