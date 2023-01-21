The World Economic Forum, governments around the world, and the mainstream news media are sounding the alarm in Davos about crazy-sounding, right-wing conspiracy theories. And it's easy to see why: conspiracy theories are prima facie silly. The boring truth is that people and institutions are terrible at keeping secrets.
And yet, a shocking number of crazy-sounding right-wing conspiracy theories have, recently, turned out to be true:
- The World Economic Forum really does exercise a creepy influence over world leaders and it really does want "A Great Reset" whereby we'll collectively move to living in low-energy, high-density, and low-privacy environments, having less physical wealth and, yes, eating insects for protein instead of meat.
- The FBI really did spy on Donald Trump's campaign, run brief-and-leak operations, and spread misinformation about the extent of Russian election interference in ways that led nearly all of the media, media platforms, and Democrats to believe that Hunter Biden's laptop was fake and anyone who talked about it is a conspiracy theorist, and in a way that may have constituted election interference.
- Facebook and Twitter really did censor accurate covid information at the behest of the White House and Twitter, and operate secret blacklists to censor and deplatform disfavored voices and opinions, even when their own internal teams said the people being censored had not actually broken any of the platform's rules.
But if the World Economic Forum is a gabfest, it is also, including in its own opinion, enormously powerful, with its founder, Klaus Schwab, playing a mysteriously large role within the G-20 organization of world leaders.
Russian influence over the 2016 election was massively overstated, and the FBI went far beyond what Congress and the President asked and appears to have carried out an orchestrated campaign to deliberately misinform the media and social media platforms about the Hunter Biden laptop, which it had in its possession.
And while Monday morning quarterbacking on covid often goes too far, it's also the case that Twitter and Facebook censored qualified people who were expressing a reasonable point of view about the vaccines and suppressed factually-accurate vaccine information.
What's more, all of the above raise significant concerns about the current state of Western democracy.
The FBI, the most important law enforcement organization in the world, is under the control of people who have shown great comfort in abusing the warrant process, leaking to the press, and influencing journalists and social media executives in what appears to be deliberate influence operations, known as IOs, and which used to be known as psyops.
And everybody from Davos to the White House to the mainstream corporate news media are using claims of "disinformation" and "misinformation" whether coming from Russians, 4chan, or Harvard professors, as excuses to censor social media platforms.
Why is that, exactly? Why did so many crazy-sounding right-wing conspiracy theories turn out to be true? And why are the elites behaving so undemocratically?
Comment: It's not a shock to those who closely observe reality. The elites of the world telegraph their goals. One only needs to pay attention.