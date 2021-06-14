© Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images



described it as "odd" that details of the exercises had not been provided to key advisory committees

The government ran an exercise modelling the impact of a coronavirus outbreak four years before the Covid-19 outbreak, the Guardian has learned.The previously unpublicised Exercise Alice took place in 2016PHE had previously declined to reveal details of the exercises, citing the need to safeguard national security.Last October when the health secretary, Matt Hancock, published a report on Exercise Cygnus, a 2016 flu pandemic scenario, he told parliament: "Exercise Cygnus was not designed to consider other potential pandemics, or to identify what action could be taken to prevent widespread transmission."Moosa Qureshi, a hospital consultant who obtained the information, saidHancock faces cross-examination by MPs on Thursday who have already heard claims from the prime minister's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that assurances he received that pandemic planning was up to date were "completely hollow".by Qureshi.The public health body is now facing calls to publish the reports on the exercises and share them with experts.said Prof Peter Openshaw, a respiratory physician and mucosal immunologist at Imperial College London who is a member of the government's Nervtag committee, which advises on new and emerging respiratory virus threats.Openshaw said the reports on the exercises could be very valuable. He said Mers, like Covid, was caused by a coronavirus but the extent to whichDr David Matthews, a reader in virology at Bristol University who studies coronaviruses, said the Mers exercise "would have been completely relevant" to the Covid-19 response. "If there was a Mers playbook, that should have been dusted off," he said. "Butand how far was it shared among the government? The question isThere is a passing reference to. Matthews said Mers was less transmissible than Covid and more deadly, but an exercise probably would have thrown up useful lessons for Covid preparations. These included the lack of a vaccine, drug treatments and knowledge among clinicians about how to treat it.Qureshi said: "The Mers exercise should have prepared us for a virus with a longer incubation period than flu, which can survive on contaminated surfaces much longer than flu, which requires high levels of protection for healthcare workers, and which couldn't be vaccinated against before a second wave. This should have led to different strategies on PPE and quarantine from an influenza strategy."PHE referred questions about the exercise to the DHSC, which has been contacted for comment.