They're treating the crisis like an opportunity to foist onto citizens whatever weird dystopian fever dreams have been lurking in the back of their warped minds.

Just consider how much freedom that many governments were able to suppress with nearly zero popular resistance or even critical thought as a result of playing on people's fear.

Rachel Marsden, columnist, political strategist and host of an independently produced French-language program that airs on Sputnik France. Her website can be found at rachelmarsden.com