They're treating the crisis like an opportunity to foist onto citizens whatever weird dystopian fever dreams have been lurking in the back of their warped minds.

Just consider how much freedom that many governments were able to suppress with nearly zero popular resistance or even critical thought as a result of playing on people's fear.

Rachel Marsden, columnist, political strategist and host of an independently produced French-language program that airs on Sputnik France. Her website can be found at rachelmarsden.com

There are now two types of people: Loyalists, who meekly obey all the new rules being brought in under the cover of Covid, and Resisters, who don't. Our freedom rests on more people realising the truth of what is happening.The European Union's executive commission has just announced the introduction of a pan-EU digital identification that citizens of member states can use across the entire bloc that. It will also be linked to an e-wallet, which large online platforms will be required to accept.It's easy enough to imagine how this can get out of hand.as people start to realize how inconvenient life can quickly become if you aren't connected to the Matrix.- which are still technically optional, but to which many are now simply succumbing if only to avoid the hassles and hoop-jumping that risk becoming the norm for those who aren't vaccinated and want to travel and live like they did pre-Covid.Is there any doubt that governments - including supranational ones like the EU - have no interest in simply allowing people to get back to their normal lives?Sure, it's entirely possible that the EU wants to just make our lives easier by creating their own platform that allows us to upload everything related to our identity, along with our money, which can then feasibly be cross-referenced with many of our daily activities as we merrily scan our way through life. ButIt's hard not to think of the similarities with China's social credit system , first introduced in 2014 and consisting of a similar digital ID and e-wallet, that has evolved to control and deny access to everything from travel, high-speed internet and university access for individuals based on "violations" like playing too many video games, making posts that the government doesn't like on social media, wasting money on things that the government considers junk, or generally not behaving in a government-approved way in your daily life.What makes anyone think that this kind of digital panopticon isn't lurking at the end of the EU's slippery slope - particularly when this is exactly how the phenomenon started in China?This is going to go one of two ways now. Young people who risked virtually nothing health-wise and everything related to their future, have just witnessed. And just as with war, people have chosen their side and aren't likely to budge., to save them, to protect them, and to dictate every facet of their lives under the pretext of being the all-knowing gurus whose advice absolutely must be followed. And anyone who doesn't is a narcissistic dirtbag who doesn't care about his fellow man.On the other side of the spectrum are those who think the people described above are virtue-signaling, brainless sheep who. They're skeptical about the value of restrictions and reject the lack of proportionality of the extreme liberticidal measures being taken. And now they see some governments attempting to introduce long-term tracking and tracing measures that could long outlive the pandemic and take on a life of their own.Each of these two factions of people - let's call them the- are going to represent an increasing number of citizens in countries where the Covid crisis and its legacy drags on. They're going to clash everywhere from the workplace to the public square, as each grows more intolerant of the other. And