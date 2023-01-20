Speaking after a religious service marking the Orthodox Christian holiday of Epiphany, the primate claimed that both the international community and Russia are facing "very huge threats."
According to Patriarch Kirill, the root of the problem is that some "madmen" believe that Russia, which "has powerful weapons and is populated by extremely strong people... who had never given in to an enemy and had always emerged victorious, could be defeated under the current circumstances."
Comment: Indeed we see this to be the case; the Western establishment is hell bent on destroying Russia, and that they will readily sacrifice their own people, as well as the stability of the planet, in the pursuit of their nefarious agenda.
Neither would it be possible to "impose on them certain values that cannot even be called values, so that they would be like everyone else and obey those who have the power to control most of the world," he noted.
"We pray to the Lord so that he enlightens those madmen and helps them understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world," he added.
The Patriarch's remarks echo a statement by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday, who warned those countries wishing to see Moscow defeated in Ukraine that nuclear powers such as Russia had "never lost a major conflict on which their fate depended." Should such a nation lose a conventional war, it could trigger a nuclear conflict, he added.
Earlier this month, the head of the Russian Church appealed to both Moscow and Kiev's forces to establish a truce in the run-up to and during Orthodox Christmas on January 7 to give the faithful a chance to attend religious services.
Hours later, the proposal was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered Moscow's troops to stand down for 36 hours. The ceasefire, however, was rejected by Kiev, with Ukrainian officials dismissing the offer as "hypocrisy" and a military ruse.
Comment: Even before NATO's proxy war in Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill was warning that our planet was facing an 'end time' scenario. More recently, Pope Francis referred to our era in apocalyptic terms: of seeing 'omens of even greater destruction and desolation' for mankind, that we are at the 'very limit', and 'one accident' away from a nuclear disaster.
Pope Francis has also commented that the devil himself is at work in the Vatican itself, and that he saw certain EU policy as echoing secular dictatorships, like Nazism. Meanwhile, amidst a Western backed campaign to split the Orthodox Church, Partriach Kirill acknowledged that there was an evil, global conspiracy to undermine the Orthodox faith.
These comments from both spiritual leaders reflect those of President Putin, who in a recent speech said that the work of the current Western establishment is satanic. And if the current spike in excess deaths, the repeated warnings by world officials, and even the UN, that looming food shortages threaten 'hell on Earth', which is occurring alongside societal upheaval, from mass hysteria, to the increase of general strikes and protest movements over plummeting living standards - to highlight just a few of the many insidious issues plaguing our planet - indeed, it seems to be true that: by their fruits we shall know them: Vladimir Putin: Leading Humanity Through the Transition