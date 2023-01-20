Any attempts to destroy Russia could spell disaster for the entire world, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, warned on Thursday.Speaking after a religious service marking the Orthodox Christian holiday of Epiphany, the primate claimed thatAccording to Patriarch Kirill,"We pray to the Lord so that he enlightens those madmen and helps them understand thatThe Patriarch's remarks echo a statement by former Russian president Dmitryon Thursday, who warned those countries wishing to see Moscow defeated in Ukraine that nuclear powers such asShould such a nation lose a conventional war, it could trigger a nuclear conflict, he added.Earlier this month, the head of the Russian Church appealed to both Moscow and Kiev's forces to establish a truce in the run-up to and during Orthodox Christmas on January 7 to give the faithful a chance to attend religious services.Hours later, the proposal was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered Moscow's troops to stand down for 36 hours. The ceasefire, however, was rejected by Kiev, with Ukrainian officials dismissing the offer as "hypocrisy" and a military ruse.