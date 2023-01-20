A collapsed hoop house at the U.S. Geological
© Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
A collapsed hoop house at the U.S. Geological Survey on Switzer Mesa collapsed under the weight of snow following a series of winter storms that dropped more than 3 feet of snow on Flagstaff. The three hoop houses are part of an experiment to test drought tolerance of native plants from the Colorado Plateau.
Winter storms in the past week dropped more than 5 feet of snow in parts of Flagstaff. And additional snowfall is expected with the latest weather system moving in Thursday night.

Angelina Grubb is with the Arizona Snowbowl. She said skiers and snowboarders will have plenty of fresh powder this weekend.

"It's been great to see that much snowfall so early in the season, and so we're really happy about it," Grubb said.


© Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
In the middle of a series of winter storms that brought more than 20 inches of snow to Flagstaff in 48 hours, a woman digs out her driveway Monday morning as snow continues to fall.
The heavy snowfall also has the Coconino County Sheriff's Office warning of the potential for avalanches in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks. The area beyond the Snowbowl ski boundary is not routinely maintained or patrolled.

In the warning issued Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said it urged "skiers and snowboarders who intend to enter the backcountry from the Arizona Snowbowl to carefully consider the consequences of that decision and determine if they have the training and equipment to safely conduct their intended activity."

Nico Valdez (left) and Alexandra Lipinski (right)
© Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Nico Valdez (left) and Alexandra Lipinski (right) of the NAU Young Dems hang out in an igloo made by unknown students Tuesday afternoon after Flagstaff received over 2 1/2 feet of snow beginning Saturday night. NAU students were supposed to return to campus after winter break this week, but cancelled classes left the university fairly empty early in the week.