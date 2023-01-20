© Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun



Winter storms in the past week dropped more than 5 feet of snow in parts of Flagstaff. AndAngelina Grubb is with the Arizona Snowbowl. She said skiers and snowboarders will have plenty of fresh powder this weekend."It's been great to see that much snowfall so early in the season, and so we're really happy about it," Grubb said.The heavy snowfall also has the Coconino County Sheriff's Office warning of the potential for avalanches in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks. The area beyond the Snowbowl ski boundary is not routinely maintained or patrolled.In the warning issued Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said it urged "skiers and snowboarders who intend to enter the backcountry from the Arizona Snowbowl to carefully consider the consequences of that decision and determine if they have the training and equipment to safely conduct their intended activity."