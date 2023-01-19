© WION

Britain has been hit by months of public sector from rail to mail all of whom say they are in for the long haul.

From hero to zero, and claps don't pay the bills: some of the chants by nurses here and across the country on strike again in a dispute with the government over pay and patient safety. Emma has been a nurse for more than three decades: For a long time we felt... nothing else is working.The reason behind that isAcross the country, the Health Service is facing what has been described as intolerable and unbearable strain from a combination of the seasonal flu, Covid and staff shortages with some patients having to wait more than 24 hours for a bed.That plusThe Royal College of Nursing, the union that represents nurses asked for a 19 percent pay rise when they first went on strike last year but has since cut that in half, offering the government an olive branch. But a deal is yet to be reached. The Health Secretary James Clerverly says the strikes put patients' lives at risk.Rather than talking about a pay negotiation...on a normal NHS day?Members of the Royal College of Nursing have announced more strikes next month warning it will be their biggest walkout yet if pay talks with the Government do not progress soon.