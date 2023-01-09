© Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty



Hospitals have postponed some elective procedures and Mount Sinai began transferring babies from its neonatal intensive care unit in preparation for the strike, CNN reported.

Nurses at multiple New York City hospitals represented by New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) have been pushing for increased pay and staffing, saying they face conditions that are driving burnout .

. Members at other hospitals in the city were able to come to agreements, including Mount Sinai Morningside and West Hospitals, where bargaining units finalized deals on Sunday afternoon.

Those agreements include compounded pay increases of roughly 19% over the next three years, as well as staffing standards enforcement and protected health care benefits, officials say.

"We hope they will similarly rescind their strike notice at The Mount Sinai Hospital," per a Sunday statement from Mount Sinai.

"Despite Montefiore's offer of a 19.1% compounded wage increase — the same offer agreed to at the wealthiest of our peer institutions — and a commitment to create over 170 new nursing positions ... NYSNA's leadership has decided to walk away from the bedsides of their patients," the medical center said in a statement, per CNN.

"We will continue to work with partners and all parties so that New York City hospitals can continue to play their critical role in caring for New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement.

"We call on Gov. Hochul to join us in putting patients over profits and to enforce existing nurse staffing laws," the union responded in a statement.

New York City set up a situation room to prepare for delayed or limited care during the strike, Politico reported.

