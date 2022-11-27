© Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock



Nurses across the UK will go on strike for the first time over two days in the fortnight before Christmas after ministers rejected their pleas for formal talks over NHS pay.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its members would stage national strikes -- on 15 and 20 December. Senior sources said the industrial action was expected to last for 12 hours on both days - most likely between 8am and 8pm.The unprecedented national industrial action will seriously disrupt care andThe RCN said it had confirmed the dates after the UK government turned down its offer of formal, detailed negotiations as an alternative to industrial action."Ministers have had more than two weeks since we confirmed that our members felt such injustice that they would strike for the first time," said the RCN general secretary, Pat Cullen."They have the power and the means to stop this by opening serious talks that address our dispute. Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve."The strikes will take place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The RCN will announce which particular NHS employers will be affected next week, when formal notifications are submitted, it said.The strikes are taking place after a series of individual ballots were held at NHS trusts and boards, rather than one national ballot.On Friday, Cullen said the UK government had chosen strikes over listening to nursing staff, adding: "If you turn your back on nurses, you turn your back on patients."She said she did not recognise figures put forward by the health secretary suggesting the pay demands from the RCN amounted to a 19.2% pay rise costing £10bn a year."If [health secretary Steve] Barclay wishes to meet with me, get round the table and stop the spin and start to speak, he can avert these strikes," she said. "But my door is wide open night and day. I will make myself available, as will my team on behalf of our nursing staff."That option isn't available to me at this time and consequently he has chosen strikes over speaking to me."Earlier this month, the RCN announced that nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK had voted to take strike action over pay and patient safety.The RCN said that. It said the economic argument for paying nursing staff fairly was clear whenIt added that in the last year, 25,000 nursing staff around the UK had left the Nursing and Midwifery Council register, with poor pay contributing to staff shortages across the country, which it warned were affecting patient safety. There are 47,000 unfilled NHS registered nurse posts in England alone.over pay and low morale, leading to staff shortages in hospitals and other parts of the NHS.Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said: "Why on earth is the health secretary refusing to negotiate with nurses? Patients already can't get treated on time, strike action is the last thing they need, yet the government is letting this happen. Patients will never forgive the Conservatives for this negligence."The health secretary, Steve Barclay, said he was "hugely grateful" for the hard work of nurses and deeply regretted the industrial action. However, he refused to open formal talks and described the RCN's demands as "not affordable"."Our priority is keeping patients safe," he added. "The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate."