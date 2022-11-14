Thousands of Spanish truck drivers began an indefinite strike on Monday because they say their costs outweigh what they earn.The industrial action was called by the same platform behind a crippling strike in March, which unofficially represents self-employed truck drivers and small businesses.While the majority of Spain's truck drivers continued operating normally and police were deployed to ensure their work would not be interrupted, the day began with some minor incidents.If the government does not give in to their demands, Miguel Hernandez, the man at the helm of the strike, warned that "a very dark Christmas is coming."But the Transport Ministry and other trucking associations say that pickups and deliveries continue with normality."This proves what we have been saying: that the majority of the transport sector wants to work and recognizes the advances we have made," Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez told broadcaster La Sexta on Monday. "But we are working hard to continue improving."While the government is not negotiating with the unofficial platform directly, the transport minister said all truckers have to do is make formal complaints about working conditions so inspectors can be deployed.With this strike ahead of major shopping events like Black Friday and Christmas, Eduardo Irastorza, a professor of OBS Business School, estimates that if a similar situation were to occur,