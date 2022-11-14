© AFP



According to local media, huge crowds rallied at four points across the Spanish capital and marched on city hall in a mass protest under the slogan: "Madrid rallies in support of public healthcare and against the plan to destroy primary care services."

"Healthcare for all, your health should never depend on your wallet," read one huge green banner as thousands of voices chanted "Public healthcare!"

"What they are doing is an unprecedented disaster," she said, adding, "Ayuso needs to step up, listen to this demonstration and take political responsibility: either her health minister goes or she goes, or the whole Popular Party government goes."

The people in Spain's capital have held a massive rally, warning against a government plan to overhaul regional primary care services, saying its impact on the local healthcare system would be destructive.Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Madrid on Sunday to defend the region's primary care services. The protesters warned the government that plans to overhaul the system would "destroy" local healthcare.According to the report,A regional government spokesman said there were 200,000 people present at the Sunday rally.The protest was called by local associations and municipalities andThe protestSpeaking to reporters at the rally, Monica Garcia of the hard-left Mas Madrid party said the health policy of the regional government, which is run by the right-wing Popular Party (PP), was destroying the public health system."There is a very simple way to retain professionals and that is to treat them well:the party official said.