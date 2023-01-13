© Vega Alonso/EPAGraeme Wearden



The UK's FTSE 100 share index approached a record high on Friday, asthat the inflation shock from energy prices is easing.The blue-chip stock index, which includes the 100 largest companies listed in London,. It touched 7,864.95 points, less than 1% away from the record intraday high of 7,903 points set in May 2018, before closing at 7844.07.Global shares have been lifted this year by optimism that central banks will slow interest rate increases, due to signs that inflation is cooling.China's relaxation of its Covid-19 restrictions could also help global growth this year.That has pushed up commodity prices, andlisted on the London stock market.Sophie Lund-Yates, the lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says the news that, helped the market to rally."The FTSE 100 is closing in on record highs as the UK's unexpected GDP growth caused a welcome swell for the market," Lund-Yates said., said Neil Wilson of Markets.com, adding that "in dollar terms we are a long way off the all-time high".also pushed the FTSE 100 towards its record high, Wilson added.BofA Global Research reported that investors had poured money into equity and bond funds in the past week, cheered by recent economic reports. It said you "don't get more Goldilocks" thanNew US unemployment claims remained low last week, too, at just 205,000, which indicated America's jobs market was robust.The annual US inflation rate fell to 6.5%, from 7.1% in November, its lowest level in over a year. This may encourage the Federal Reserve to slow its interest rate rises.has cheered European markets, with wholesale gas prices below their levels just before Russia invaded Ukraine last February."Tentative optimism has crept back into the European outlook over recent weeks as energy prices have continued to tumble andsaid James Smith, a developed market economist at ING. "That's also good news for the UK, which is one of Europe's heaviest gas users as a proportion of total energy consumption."European markets hit their higher level in nine months on Friday, and were on track for their second week of gains.Optimism was lifted by data showing that, meaning Europe's largest economy may dodge a winter recession., with the tech-focused Nasdaq index and the broader S&P 500 on track for their best weekly performance since November. The Nasdaq posted a five-day winning streak on Thursday, its longest rally since July.But. In late morning trading the S&P 500 index had dropped 0.4% to 3,966.99, down 16 points.