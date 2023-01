© Reuters

The data were disclosed in a Treasury Committee communication published on Wednesday as part of the FCA's response to queries asked during a recent accountability hearing. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned that 770,000 households are either at risk of missing mortgage payments over the next two years or are already behind. The letter also stated that the figure is "subject to changes in interest rates," taking into account market forecasts in September 2022. According to Nikhil Rathi, the FCA's chief executive, failing to pay a sum equal to more than 1.5 percent of their mortgage total. The warning will raise further concerns that Rathi stated that the number of defaults will be determined by how many people lost their jobs this year. On its account, the Bank of England has also warned that millions of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages would see their payments climb by £3,000 a year as borrowing costs rise and Threadneedle Street fights to keep inflation under control, according to official estimates released this week. Rathi predicted that some people at risk of default would adjust their spending patterns in order to avoid missing mortgage payments. The FCA underlined that repossession statistics are now "low". While the most recent numbers have been distorted by a backlog in the courts owing to the epidemic, the FCA said there were 835 repossessions in the three months to June, which Rathi has described as "an incredibly low amount." According to the Resolution Foundation, a drop in housing values will leave nearly 140,000 young people living in homes worth less than their mortgage. On its account, the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated 1.4 million homeowners may need to remortgage this year.