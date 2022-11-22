© Alberto Pezzali/AP



UK restaurants are going bust at a faster rate than during the Covid crisis owing to, according to a study by the advisory firm Mazars. The figure includes"Insolvencies of restaurant businesses are now happening at a far faster rate than during Covid," Rebecca Dacre, a partner at Mazars, said. "It is a very toxic mix of rising input costs, sharply rising finance costs and weak demand.Industry lobby groups including UK Hospitality and the British Beer and Pub Association said last month thatWhile the industry experienced a rebound in business this summer after a string of forced closures during Covid lockdown periods, restaurants are now struggling with surging inflation, which has not only increased the cost of energy, food and drinks, but meant their customers have less money to spend on going out.Barclaycard recently reported that, when many businesses make the bulk of their profits.Some firms are also struggling to recruit enough employees asinflation.Mazars said the combined pressures were likely to spell a tough few months for the industry, despite the usually lucrative holiday period.for hospitality businesses. However, restaurants will be bracing themselves for a very tough winter and many face a real battle to keep afloat," Dacre said. "There's a certainty of further insolvencies if they don't receive much more support from the government, but the chances of the government fully turning on the taps is low."