saying the Covid vaccines are "causing serious harms" and the vaccination campaign was "the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust".

Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process. As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme. The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have. Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.

As a Jew living in Israel, I'm surprised by the accusations against Bridgen, because there is nothing at all anti-Semitic about his statement. This is a tempest in a teapot. The hollow accusations against him only distract from genuine examples of anti-Semitism and ultimately hinder attempts to draw attention to them, much like the boy who cried wolf.

"There is no possibility that Bridgen can be allowed to stand at the next election. He cannot claim that he didn't realise the level of offence that his remarks cause."

"This comment is highly irresponsible, wholly inappropriate and an elected politician should know better."

"Obviously it is utterly unacceptable to make linkages and use language like that and I'm determined that the scourge of antisemitism is eradicated," he told the Commons.

"It has absolutely no place in our society. I know the previous few years have been challenging for the Jewish community and I never want them to experience anything like that ever again."

"For an MP to suggest that Covid vaccines are the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust is unconscionable. We will be writing to the Chair of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi to express our deep concern and to ask for clarification as to what action will be taken."

He described the roll-out of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine as "perhaps the greatest miscarriage of medical science, attack on democracy, damage to population health, and erosion of trust in medicine that we will witness in our lifetime".

this would be the biggest scandal in medical history in this country

if he were to mention that in the newsroom in which he worked, he would lose his job.

In other words, the benefits of the vaccine are close to non-existent.

An Israeli paper published in

Nature

's scientific reports showed a 25% increase in heart attack and cardiac arrest in 16 to 39-year-olds in Israel.

It has also been brought to my attention by a whistleblower from a very reliable source that one of these institutions is covering up clear data that reveals that the mRNA vaccine increases inflammation of the heart arteries. It is covering this up for fear that it may lose funding from the pharmaceutical industry.

Editor-in-Chief of the

Lancet

, suggested that possibly half of the published medical literature "may simply be untrue". He wrote that "science has taken a turn toward darkness", and asked who is going to take the first step to clean up the system.

As the data clearly shows to anyone who wants to look at it, the mRNA vaccines are not safe, not effective and not necessary.