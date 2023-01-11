© Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism



including 13 feet since January 1.

Thanks to continued snowfall, Mammoth Mountain, CA,Mammoth Mountain has surpassed last year's season snowfall total and, with 419″ of fresh snow at the summit, is now officially the snowiest ski area on Earth.Mammoth has been closed today due to the intense snowfall conditions and very dangerous travel in the area. Roads have been heavily impacted and are not plowed. The resort will focus on avalanche mitigation work today and protecting our equipment. They plan to reopen tomorrow, January 11.