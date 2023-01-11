This aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Merced, California on January 10, 2023.
© Josh Edelson
This aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Merced, California on January 10, 2023. Power outages, school closures, mudslides, flooding, evacuations — the fifth in a parade of deadly storms driven by atmospheric rivers is hitting California, and residents and officials are struggling to cope with the deluge of water.
The California storm death toll has reached at least 17 as relentless rain forces evacuations in places like Montecito and Santa Cruz due to flooding and mudslides.

Full story: https://abc7chicago.com/california-we...