there is "certainly no scientific basis" for expecting a climate crisis from too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere i

emphasis on a false climate crisis is becoming a "tragedy for modern civilisation",

this grouping has "somehow" managed to convince many that CO

2

in the atmosphere, a gas necessary for life on Earth, one which we exhale with every breath, is an environmental poison.

"We should not be surprised or impressed that those who stand to make a profit are among the loudest calling for politicians to act," he added.

What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO 2 from human industry was a dangerous planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world - that CO 2 , the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.

Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic's Environment Editor.