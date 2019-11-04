Why is this important?

Further explanation

T

he transformation in the results is staggering. By accurately measuring the impact of methane, agriculture's emissions under GWP* are just 20% of their original value.

What does this mean for the UK Sustainability agenda?

Cattle and sheep are not the enemy - instead it's high-yield, high-fodder (maize, soy and cereal) production systems, which are driving humanity towards the precipice.