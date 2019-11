Why is this important?

Further explanation

T

he transformation in the results is staggering. By accurately measuring the impact of methane, agriculture's emissions under GWP* are just 20% of their original value.

What does this mean for the UK Sustainability agenda?

Cattle and sheep are not the enemy - instead it's high-yield, high-fodder (maize, soy and cereal) production systems, which are driving humanity towards the precipice.

What? But cattle and sheep produce methane almost constantly... Yes, but a focus on the emissions themselves is misleading - instead it's the warming impact of those emissions that actually matters. Currently global warming from UK agricultural methane is less than zero.Farmers own and manage three quarters of these islands - and in terms of land use and food production - this - changes - everything.Far from being unsustainable, grass-based cattle and sheep systems can be climate neutral by 2030, and they can help to restore biodiversity and soil health.With vets increasingly involved in the sustainability debate it's essential to be aware of the role of agricultural methane, and to advise farmers to develop farm health plans that use the most accurate metrics. BVA have an interesting blog around advancing the status of animal welfare within this agenda. While carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrous oxide (N2O) are active in our atmosphere for many human generations, methane - a powerful, but short-lived, greenhouse gas - is broken down in about a decade. This means that the methane emissions of a herd of 100 cows today are simply replacing the emissions that were first produced when that herd was established by a previous generation of farmers. There was an initial pulse of warming when the herd was established, but there is no ongoing warming from that herd. This science is robust . It was well received at COP 24 in Katowice. Since then, Farmwel and FAI Farms have been working closely with Oxford University researchers to advise Defra, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, and the Committee on Climate Change on this science and the resulting land use implications.For clarity, GWP* is not a prescription for business as usual. As the population grows humanity must reduce its per capita meat and dairy consumption. And for methane to continue having a neutral impact, emissions must still fall, but only by 0.3% each year.Good policy, great farming, innovative businesses, and better diets could deliver net zero warming from agriculture by 2030.Vets can help by sharing this information, using the BVA sustainability and the veterinary profession action plan and by helping farmers link excellent farm animal health and welfare with measures to mitigate climate change and boost biodiversity on their farms.ffinlo Costain is the director of Farmwel , which advocates sustainable and accountable mainstream agriculture, and works with farmers to help them deliver net zero warming.