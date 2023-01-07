Pudderalarm på Geilo! ❄️❄️❄️



Posted by SkiGeilo on Friday, 6 January 2023

Fredag kl. 06.30 er det -6 grader, frisk bris og det snør oppe. Nede er det -3 grader og lett bris❄️Det vil verta blåsa...



Posted by Myrkdalen on Thursday, 5 January 2023

Where's all the snow? On the European continent, it seems that Norway has the lion's share.Those out in the snow at the moment have some of the best conditions in Europe.Here's Norefjell."Parts of the mountain have had close to 80cm new snow in the last few days on the top of a really good base."In Geilo the fleet of piste bashers is fighting a loosing battle to keep the slopes clear - as soon as the machines have done their work then more snow falls."They really are astonishing conditions especially when you consider the lack of snow in parts of the Alps at the moment," added Trevor.The situation in the Alps though is about to change as we have reported on PlanetSKI:The percentage of ski lifts open, and snow depths in Norway, is the envy of the Alps."So we got so much snow. Here we are talking powder breakfast, powder lunch, powder dinner AND powder evening," said the resort of Hafjell ahead of this weekend.See here for some social media posts from the ski resorts in Norway:"Norway has great conditions with lots of snow forecast for next week," said Duncan Gilroy from Absolute Snow.Geilo is forecast to get another 50cms over the next few days.Trysil 45cms and Hemsedal 57cms.One resort that usually sees huge amounts of snow in Myrkdalen, near Voss.PlanetSKI hopes to be visiting next month.