"Let me tell you that I did see head and neck contact with a tackle, which is not uncommon at all in football. Remember that the shoulder pads have a breastbone protector, [a] pretty substantial breastbone [protector], so they take helmets in the chest all the time."

"This is a player who is employed by a team, and the team and the league mandated the vaccine very publicly.



"So we have a situation where we have a public figure, the public employer mandates the vaccine in a very public manner, there is a disclosure that 95% of the players have taken the vaccine, and the FDA says the vaccine causes myocarditis and the published peer-reviewed literature says that it can be fatal."



"This is not a time for privacy," McCullough said. "The public needs to know that diagnosis because he was under one of these mandates and this happened on the national and world stage."

"Now in professional athletes, many of the causes of primary cardiac arrest [for] a man his age have already been ruled out because the athletes are so heavily evaluated and scrutinized before they're ready to play.



"So the leading cause of an athlete having a cardiac arrest on the field is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. And that is a memorable thickness of the heart."

They reported that since the introduction of the vaccines in 2021, there have been 1,598 cardiac arrests in the football leagues, of which 1,101 were fatal. Prior to 2021, the average number of cardiac arrests was 29 per year.

Other experts weigh in on Hamlin

"We don't have to be equivocal and say it probably wasn't Commotio Cordis. I can say with 100% scientific and clinical confidence that such a scenario (right shoulder pad hitting left precordium as I saw on multiple replays) is virtually impossible and cannot be deduced conclusively the night of the incident. This has never before occurred in 103 years of NFL."

"Pfizer literally killed a Black man (stopped his heart for 9 minutes) on live TV and then told all Americans to shut up if they know what's good for them. That's the sort of power that Julius Caesar, Stalin, and Mao possessed — and now that raw murderous totalitarian power is in the hands of the most ruthless corporation on earth. And the establishment has made it clear that we will be banished from polite society if we talk about the actual cause.



"So that's the world we live in. Pharma has killed several hundred thousand Americans and millions more around the world with the clot shot. Then they killed a guy in the first quarter of Monday Night Football and there will be no investigation and we're all just supposed to nod our heads and blame it on coincidence."