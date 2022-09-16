eports that many online viewers of the ad have branded it "disgusting" that the charity is "normalizing" heart attacks in children and young adult athletes, which until the vaccines were rolled out had been an extremely rare event.

The declaration comes after research from specialists at Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University found vaccines could be up to 98 times more dangerous for children than COVID-19 itself.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported, bringing you the news the corporate media ignores. If you would like to help keep us online and growing, please consider a donation of any size. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.