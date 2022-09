eports that many online viewers of the ad have branded it "disgusting" that the charity is "normalizing" heart attacks in children and young adult athletes, which until the vaccines were rolled out had been an extremely rare event.

The declaration comes after research from specialists at Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University found vaccines could be up to 98 times more dangerous for children than COVID-19 itself.

The online journalis tracking athlete deaths and adverse events from the time of the release of experimental Covid injections in January 2021 through August 31 of this year.The journal has listed, named and catalogued by country every athlete who has suffered a serious adverse event or died. This is not an exhaustive list but it's better than any other I've seen thus far.Almost all of these vaccine casualties have had their cause of death classified as "unknown.", according to the International Olympic Committee research.According to Real Science, available data shows that worldwide professional soccer match cardiovascular deaths in 2021 were 300% higher than the 12-year average.The data is in. It's not uncommon now for the number of deaths in one month to exceed the average annual number of athlete deaths over a 12-year period.LeoHohmann.com has been warning since before these injections were even released that they would represent a ticking time bomb for humanity. It was easily discernible for anyone with half a brain, simply by looking at the track records of those promoting the shots, transhumanists like Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari, and vaccine profiteers like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Peter Daszak, Bill and Melinda Gates, Henry Kissinger, the Rockefeller Foundation, all of whom believe the world is vastly overpopulated.Now we are living through a UN, WEF, Big Pharma, Big Tech-driven eugenics nightmare, and almost nobody wants to talk about it. Politicians are silent. Most pastors are silent. The media is silent.Meanwhile, the British Heart Foundation faced backlash after releasing an advertisement earlier this year that shows a female soccer player collapsing on the field.Since the commercial first started airing in January, hundreds more athletes have collapsed.The video from the UK charity, dubbed This is scienc e, shows a young girl being cheered on from the stands by her mother while she plays a competitive soccer match before suddenly collapsing. She is smiling and jogging down the field one minute, lying face down on the field the next."With your support, we help turn mind-blowing ideas and theories from the realms of science fiction into lifesaving treatments and potential cures," the video narrator says.Linking the charity's campaign to the vaccine , one Twitter user wrote: "Disgusting video. They prefer to talk about "normal" collapses in sportspeople rather than natural immunity,...for example. I hope people won't be so blind."A Facebook user also referenced the vaccine, writing:Another dubbed it "propaganda," writing: "They played this during the darts final break, the biggest audience in Britain watched this propaganda."Another Facebooker continued with this theme writing: "I worked for the BHF for a long time and I am very disappointed to see that they are 'normalizing' young children dropping dead of a heart attack....it is very rare! I wonder how much they are being paid by the government to spread their propaganda! I will no longer support this charity!"Another wrote: "Another 'charity' bites the dust. Making it appear that young people regularly die of heart problems to create a reason for fundraising. Disgusting and a disgrace. Showing your true colors for us all to see."In one peer-reviewed study, 94 percent of vaccinated patients with subsequent health issues were found to have abnormal blood The sociopaths running this massive global depopulation scheme are doing their best to smear anyone who dares to speak about the damage these shots are doing to human hearts, lungs and reproductive organs. Brilliant doctors and researchers like Naomi Wolf, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Geert Vanden Bosche, Dr. Peter Breggin and many others have sounded the alarm.Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude of the French Institute of Health and Medical Research stated, "We declare that there is an international medical crisis due to the diseases and death co-related to the administration of products known as the COVID-19 vaccines."Few have listened to those bold researchers and doctors who are sounding alarm bells.Fearlessly, we press on along with the above brave researchers and doctors to speak truth to power. Someday, the world will wake up, and know what should have been obvious from the beginning.