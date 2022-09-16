The journal has listed, named and catalogued by country every athlete who has suffered a serious adverse event or died. This is not an exhaustive list but it's better than any other I've seen thus far.
Almost all of these vaccine casualties have had their cause of death classified as "unknown."
Prior to the release of the Covid injections, the average athlete deaths per year was 29, according to the International Olympic Committee research. Compare that to the nearly 900 known athlete deaths recorded over the last 18 months, all of which have been unexplained.
According to Real Science, available data shows that worldwide professional soccer match cardiovascular deaths in 2021 were 300% higher than the 12-year average.
The data is in. It's not uncommon now for the number of deaths in one month to exceed the average annual number of athlete deaths over a 12-year period.
Now we are living through a UN, WEF, Big Pharma, Big Tech-driven eugenics nightmare, and almost nobody wants to talk about it. Politicians are silent. Most pastors are silent. The media is silent.
Meanwhile, the British Heart Foundation faced backlash after releasing an advertisement earlier this year that shows a female soccer player collapsing on the field.
Since the commercial first started airing in January, hundreds more athletes have collapsed.
The video from the UK charity, dubbed This is science, shows a young girl being cheered on from the stands by her mother while she plays a competitive soccer match before suddenly collapsing. She is smiling and jogging down the field one minute, lying face down on the field the next.
"With your support, we help turn mind-blowing ideas and theories from the realms of science fiction into lifesaving treatments and potential cures," the video narrator says.
Euro Weekly News reports that many online viewers of the ad have branded it "disgusting" that the charity is "normalizing" heart attacks in children and young adult athletes, which until the vaccines were rolled out had been an extremely rare event.
Linking the charity's campaign to the vaccine, one Twitter user wrote: "Disgusting video. They prefer to talk about "normal" collapses in sportspeople rather than natural immunity,...for example. I hope people won't be so blind."
A Facebook user also referenced the vaccine, writing: "They're trying to normalize this so no one will notice it's the jab that caused it. These people are sick."
Another dubbed it "propaganda," writing: "They played this during the darts final break, the biggest audience in Britain watched this propaganda."
Another Facebooker continued with this theme writing: "I worked for the BHF for a long time and I am very disappointed to see that they are 'normalizing' young children dropping dead of a heart attack....it is very rare! I wonder how much they are being paid by the government to spread their propaganda! I will no longer support this charity!"
Another wrote: "Another 'charity' bites the dust. Making it appear that young people regularly die of heart problems to create a reason for fundraising. Disgusting and a disgrace. Showing your true colors for us all to see."
In one peer-reviewed study, 94 percent of vaccinated patients with subsequent health issues were found to have abnormal blood.
The sociopaths running this massive global depopulation scheme are doing their best to smear anyone who dares to speak about the damage these shots are doing to human hearts, lungs and reproductive organs. Brilliant doctors and researchers like Naomi Wolf, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Geert Vanden Bosche, Dr. Peter Breggin and many others have sounded the alarm.
In fact, a coalition of 400 doctors from around the world sent an open letter to the media on September 10 that declared the Covid jabs an international medical crisis.
The declaration comes after research from specialists at Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University found vaccines could be up to 98 times more dangerous for children than COVID-19 itself.
Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude of the French Institute of Health and Medical Research stated, "We declare that there is an international medical crisis due to the diseases and death co-related to the administration of products known as the COVID-19 vaccines."
Few have listened to those bold researchers and doctors who are sounding alarm bells.
Fearlessly, we press on along with the above brave researchers and doctors to speak truth to power. Someday, the world will wake up, and know what should have been obvious from the beginning.
The thinking peoples of the world are on their own to network, as we've been told so many times.