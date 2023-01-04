Society's Child
Trump to Arizona Republicans: 'Demand a statewide hand recount and Abe will win!' - recount finds hundreds of new votes for Abe Hamadeh
The Gateway Pundit
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 19:06 UTC
President Trump released a statement saying, "ABE WILL WIN!"
Abe's race against radical leftist Kris Mayes was initially called by just 511 out of over 2.5 million votes. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, a miscount of votes in rural Pinal County discovered hundreds of new votes for Hamadeh, bringing Mayes' lead to just 280 votes.
Hamadeh told The Gateway Pundit that he plans to file an appeal after a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge dismissed his lawsuit contesting the 2022 Midterm Election.
Read Abe Hamadeh's filing in the Superior Court here.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Arizona Secretary of State and lawsuit Defendant Katie Hobbs used her office to delay presenting recount results in court to deceive the court and because "they knew the results of the recount was going to show a LARGE discrepancy due to tabulation errors, " says Abe.
Abe tweeted that the ballot recount "simply puts the ballots back through a machine" and "does not go through every ballot determining intent." Provisional ballots and door 3 ballots from Maricopa County, where voters were told to dump their ballots when the tabulation machines were potentially sabotaged.
The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on the disenfranchisement of Republican Election Day voters in Maricopa County, where over 1.5 million voters turned out for the Attorney General contest.
According to cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh's testimony on day one of Kari Lake's recent election trial, this was an intentional act aimed at disenfranchising Republican voters who turned out 3:1 for Trump-Endorsed candidates.
President Trump delivered the following statement on his website today:
Comment: The Arizona midterms were riddled with fraud from the governor's race right down to (probably) the proverbial dog catcher. Why would on earth would Secretary of State Katie Hobbs be allowed to oversee her own campaign for governor?
- The dismissal of Kari Lake's election lawsuit shows voter disenfranchisement no longer matters
