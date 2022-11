It has been two days since the midterm election and Arizona still has not counted all of the ballots. There are currently 621,856 ballots left to count in the state.Caroline then broke down the votes that are left to be counted.Via The War Room Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.