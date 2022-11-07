Society's Child
FBI investigating suspicious powder mailed to Kari Lake's office
The Post Millennial
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 00:01 UTC
According to a Daily Mail report, law enforcement officials were present at the offices from 10 pm to 5 am the next morning after Lake's team reported what they believe to be a "terroristic attack, trying to intimidate Kari and the campaign staff."
A source familiar with the Republican's campaign told Daily Mail that "one of Kari's staffers opened up an envelope that had a suspicious white powder in it and had a letter in there with a bunch of vulgarities and ranting and raving about Kari."
"The employee then noticed [a] second package that was exactly like the first one she had opened and she reported it," the source claimed.
The report was responded to by a hazmat team and bomb squad, as well as the FBI who took the powder away for analysis.
Sergeant Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department said "Officers responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road. When officers arrived they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area."
According to Krynsky, no one was hurt, but the "investigation remains active."
The Arizona gubernatorial race is getting tight just days before the election, with Lake in the lead according to a new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll. The poll found that Lake is up by three points at 51 percent to Hobbs' 48 percent.
Last Tuesday, police responded to Hobbs' campaign headquarters to reports of a break-in, which Hobbs initially suggested was the result of Lake's campaign and her rhetoric.
However, it was revealed that the suspect was an illegal alien from Portugal, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that before an immigration detainer could be issued, Mota was released on bond.
According to Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, ICE's public affairs officer, Mota is "currently at-large for administrative immigration violations for failing to maintain his status as a registered student at an academic institution."
Comment: More from Blaze Media:
As of yet, the staffer has not reported any symptoms or injuries from the exposure.Pat Harrigan having his kids shot at, Kari Lake having suspicious white powder mailed to her - it seems these Republican candidates must be doing something right to be raising the ire of leftists so effectively!
Law enforcement is said to have conducted an investigation at the office until 5 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators have seized the suspicious materials.
"When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky. "There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active."
Daily Mail political reporter Rob Crilly said, "Staffer is fine, I'm told, but campaign is shaken up."
The Daily Mail reported, "Her campaign believes this was a 'terroristic attack, trying to intimidate Kari and the campaign staff.'"
Lake campaign spokesman Colton Duncan told CNN, "It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details. The staff member is currently under medical supervision."
Duncan declared, "In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher, and we cannot be intimidated. We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday."
